Accela Names Carahsoft 2019 Partner of the Year

RESTON, Va., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it has been named the 2019 Partner of the Year by Accela , the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government. Carahsoft partnered with Accela in 2014 and has since helped market and distribute Accela's government licensing, service request and inspection solutions to government customers.



"Carahsoft has been one of Accela's trusted reseller partners for many years, working with us to help government agencies across the country face today's challenges and serve their citizens by leveraging best-in-class technology solutions," said Tom Nieto, Accela COO. "We are thrilled to recognize Carahsoft's efforts in helping us quickly respond to our joint customers' evolving requirements, and we look forward to continuing to partner with them to serve our communities."

Carahsoft received this award based on its integration into the Accela business and sales team, working to solve business challenges and bring a complete civic solution to government customers. Carahsoft also supported Accela with sales and marketing campaigns throughout 2018 and accelerated Accela's addition to multiple public sector contracts.

"We are honored to be recognized as Accela's Partner of the Year," said Lacey Wean, Manager of the Accela Sales Team at Carahsoft. "Our team works in collaboration with Accela and our reseller partners to provide top notch customer service and to enable our government customers to modernize processes and better serve their citizens' needs."

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector market with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and additional channel partners. In 2018, the company booked more than $5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include more than 1,000 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading SaaS solutions that empower state and local governments to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. Powered by Microsoft Azure, Accela's open and flexible technology helps agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Accela, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



