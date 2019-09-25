Market Overview

GOGL – Repurchase of shares

Globe Newswire  
September 25, 2019 11:52am   Comments
Golden Ocean Group Limited ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announces that the Company has, on September 25, 2019 purchased 50,000 of the Company's own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 52.78 per share. After this transaction Golden Ocean holds a total of 820,000 own shares.  

The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on December 20, 2018.

  
 
Hamilton, Bermuda
September 25, 2019
 
 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

