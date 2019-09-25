MEDIA ADVISORY - American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) celebrates new state-of-the-art Pathology Laboratory

Fort Myers, Fl., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To serve its growing network of community-based oncology practices, American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) has doubled the size of its centralized Pathology Laboratory at a new, state-of-the-art facility in Fort Myers, Fl. AON's team of hematopathologists, surgical pathologists, technicians and support staff serve nearly 50 physicians in seven states. As integral members of the cancer care team, they provide an extensive menu of pathology testing which is critical to cancer diagnosis and treatment.





WHAT: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for new, state-of-the-art Pathology Laboratory WHEN: Thursday, September 26, 2019 12 noon, Remarks 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., Tours WHERE: 2848 Center Pointe Drive Fort Myers, FL WHO: Remarks by: Shelly Glenn, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer Todd Schonherz, Chief Operating Officer Dr. Ryan Olson, Medical Director Dr. Wilfredo Blasini, Co-Medical Director Claudia French, Vice President of Laboratory Services Representing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio: Elaine Sarlo

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Founded in 2017, the rapidly growing AON network represents more than 50 physicians and over ten nurse practitioners practicing across seven states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients' experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

