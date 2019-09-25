Market Overview

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 25, 2019 7:30am   Comments
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that Scott Struthers, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. ET (1:45 p.m. PT) at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section on the company's website at www.crinetics.com.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist undergoing two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 25,000 people in the United States. Crinetics' second oral product development candidate, CRN01941, has entered the clinic for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonists for the treatment of Cushing's disease as well as oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for hyperinsulinism. All of the company's drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts. For more information, please visit www.crinetics.com.

Contacts:
Marc Wilson
Chief Financial Officer
IR@crinetics.com
(858) 450-6464

Robert H. Uhl
Westwicke Partners
robert.uhl@westwicke.com
(858) 356-5932

