ADVISER INVESTMENTS' RESEARCH LEADERS NAMED TO CITYWIRE'S '40 RISING STARS'

Newton, Mass., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adviser Investments is pleased to announce that Director of Research Jeff DeMaso and Deputy Director of Research Brian Mackey have been named as two of CityWire USA's "40 Rising Stars," an award celebrating talented young research professionals in the asset management industry.

"We are proud to champion this new wave of young professionals in manager research, who are committed to improving the industry from their position of influence within their companies," said Rachel Lowry, editor of Citywire USA.

DeMaso and Mackey are both featured in the September issue of CityWire Professional Buyer magazine, discussing their aspirations in the industry, their dream mentors and what advice they'd give their younger selves today. DeMaso appears on the cover.

"Brian and Jeff have been sharp, thoughtful contributors to our research team since day one, and it's been a pleasure to watch them grow into leadership roles during their time here," said Adviser Investments Chairman and Co-founder Daniel P. Wiener. "We look forward to seeing them add to their already considerable records of achievement at our firm."

To make its list of Rising Stars, CityWire USA solicited nominations from their firm's managers and industry peers. All nominees must be under the age of 40 and based in the United States. No company could have more than two representatives on the list. This year, both of Adviser Investments' nominations were selected to the final list.

"Being named as a Rising Star is an honor," said DeMaso. "Investing our clients' assets is a responsibility day in and day out, and it's especially rewarding to find your hard work has been recognized."

Final selections for inclusion on the 40 Rising Stars list were made based on a description of each candidate's accomplishments and contributions to the industry as provided by their sponsor, as well as their professional qualifications, academic achievements and the importance of the role the individual plays at their current company. This included criteria such as CFA designations, membership on investment committees and other forms of influence.

"This acknowledgement means a lot, because we've been nominated by those who know our work best," said Mackey.



Adviser Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Silver, one of the firm's co-founders, warmly congratulated the two.

"Our continuing mission at Adviser Investments is to improve the quality and range of wealth management services we offer, building a firm that will provide exceptional investment and financial planning expertise to our clients," said Silver. "We couldn't do that without successfully bringing on a new generation of talent to ensure that we'll be able to serve not only our current clients, but their children and grandchildren. This year marks our 25th anniversary as a firm, and Jeff and Brian receiving this recognition is compelling evidence we're on track for more great years to come."

In addition to this individual recognition for DeMaso and Mackey, Adviser Investments has received several other accolades as a firm of late. In June, the firm was named one of the Financial Times' "FT 300" for 2019, which recognizes the nation's top independent registered investment advisers. Earlier this year, Adviser Investments was selected by InvestmentNews as one of the country's "Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers," which followed its December dubbing as one of the "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments. The company also climbed to #6 (up from #8 on the 2018 list) on Barron's 2019 ranking of "Top Massachusetts Financial Advisors" and placed #27 on its list of "Top Independent Wealth Advisors" nationwide.

To learn more about Adviser Investments' services, please contact Dick Veidenheimer, managing director, at (617) 369-2321.

About Adviser Investments

Adviser Investments and its subsidiaries operate as an independent, professional wealth management firm with particular expertise in Fidelity and Vanguard funds, actively managed mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, fixed-income investing, tactical strategies and financial planning.

With more than 3,500 clients and $5 billion under management, Adviser Investments is one of the nation's largest registered investment advisers. Our wealth management professionals focus on helping individual investors, trusts, foundations and institutions meet their investment goals. Adviser Investments' minimum account size is $350,000.

For more information, please visit www.adviserinvestments.com or call 800-492-6868.

CityWire USA's "40 Rising Stars" list is based on information provided by the individual's manager or an industry peer(s) of the individuals. For additional information on this list, please see the September edition of CityWire USA.



The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June 2019). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

InvestmentNews' Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers Award (2019) is based on responses to surveys voluntarily completed by participating firms. Firms do not pay a fee to participate. InvestmentNews conducts the survey. InvestmentNews evaluates participating firms' ability to attract and retain talented employees and then ranks the firms. Visit http://www.investmentnews.com/section/best-places-to-work-for-financial-advisers/2019 for more information.

Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management award is conducted by research firm Best Companies Group (BCG). Participating firms and their employees complete surveys assessing corporate culture and communications, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisor, training, development and resources, pay and benefits and overall engagement. BCG analyzes the results and ranks participating firms, which must have an office in the United States, at least 20 employees and $100 million in regulatory assets under management, and have been in business for at least one year. For more information and a complete list of recipients, visit www.pionline.com/BPTW2018 .

Barron's Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors (2019) rankings reflect the volume of assets overseen by participating advisers and their teams, revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisers' practices, as determined by its editors. Barron's Top Massachusetts Financial Advisors (2019) rankings consider factors such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

Awards referenced herein do not evaluate client experience or investment performance and are not indicative of future performance. Awards and rankings are generally based on information submitted by the participating firms. Adviser Investments, LLC, does not pay a fee to participate in any of the awards referenced above.