9F Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on September 27, 2019

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9F Inc. ("9F" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:JFU), a leading digital financial account platform integrating and personalizing financial services in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets on Friday, September 27, 2019.



The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on September 27, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-866-519-4004 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-906-601 China: 400-620-8038 International: +65-6713-5090 Passcode: 8079418

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.9fbank.com.

About 9F Inc.

9F Inc. is a leading digital financial account platform integrating and personalizing financial services in China with the footprint expanding overseas. The Company provide a comprehensive range of financial products and services across loan products, online wealth management products, and payment facilitation, all integrated under a single digital financial account.

For more information, please visit http://ir.9fbank.com.

