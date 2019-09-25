SONM INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Sonim Technologies (SONM) Investors of Ongoing Investigation, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) of the firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations.



RELEVANT HOLDING PERIOD: Before Sept. 10, 2019

Email: SONM@hbsslaw.com

Visit: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SONM

Call: Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation: 510-725-3000

Sonim Investigation:

The firm's investigation concerns whether Sonim misled investors in promoting "healthy demand" for its flagship smartphone, XP8. On Sept. 10, 2019, Sonim's management shocked investors when they disclosed that "the company has experienced technical challenges related to its XP8 smartphone . . ., which cumulatively resulted in lost sales momentum." The company also announced the abrupt resignation of CFO Jim Walker. On this news, the price of SONM shares dropped sharply.

If you invested in SONM before Sept. 10, 2019 and suffered losses, contact Hagens Berman immediately to discuss your options.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether senior management concealed problems with Sonim's XP8 smartphones," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.



Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Sonim Technologies should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email SONM@hbsslaw.com .

