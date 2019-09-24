Marlin Spring Appoints Ashi Mathur as President

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashi Mathur has joined Marlin Spring as President, effective immediately. His appointment was announced by CEO Benjamin Bakst.

Mr. Mathur has over 25 years of Investment Banking and the Real Estate industry experience and comes to Marlin Spring from BMO Capital Markets.

For the past 18+ years, he held various executive positions including Deputy Head of Investment Banking, Head of North American Real Estate, CEO of BRE Private Equity Fund and Chair of BMO Capital Markets Merchant Bank. He also served on BMO Capital Markets' Executive Committee which established the strategic direction and had oversight of the Investment Banking and Trading Products groups.

Prior to joining BMO Capital Markets, he provided M&A advisory services to a global client base at N.M Rothschilds & Sons (Rothschilds). Before Rothschilds, he worked at Ernst & Young where he qualified as a Chartered Professional Accountant after graduating from the University of Waterloo with a B.A (Hons. Accounting) and a MAcc. (Masters degree in Accounting).

Marlin Spring CEO Benjamin Bakst said, "We are delighted that Ashi Mathur has joined our company. His deep commitment to the real estate industry and his extensive capital markets and management experience will benefit us as we continue to pursue our growth ambitions in the North American markets. His considerable management experience further strengthens our fully-integrated real estate platform, to further solidify the institutionalization of Marlin Spring."

As President, Mr. Mathur joins Marlin Spring's Management Committee which has oversight of the firm's overall operations. His primary focus is to lead the Company's corporate strategy initiatives as it aims to expand its North American multifamily and development business and pursue new asset classes by way of acquisitions, strategic partnerships and joint ventures. He will also focus on expanding the company's financing sources by deepening the company's existing relationships, as well as evaluating alternatives with institutional investors, private equity investors and public markets.

ABOUT MARLIN SPRING

Marlin Spring is a Toronto-based real estate investment firm which strategically acquires, develops, constructs and repositions residential assets throughout North America. Since 2013, Marlin Spring has seen substantial growth having acquired over 30 residential projects, consisting of 8,800 residential units which are currently in various stages of development, construction repositioning and completion across Canada and the United States. With a portfolio of over 8 million square feet of residential GFA and an estimated completion value of over $4.3 billion, Marlin Spring has been one of the more active investors in both development and the multifamily residential sector. Marlin Spring has over 50 real estate professionals involved in all aspects of the acquisition, development, construction and asset management of its portfolio.



