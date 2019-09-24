33 Leading Shipping Companies to Present at Capital Link's 11th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in New York City, US
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link's 11th Annual New York Maritime Forum will take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at The Metropolitan Club, New York City.
The Forum is organized in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, New York City Economic Development Corporation and The Port Authority of NY & NJ. The event is known for its large attendance by investors, shipowners and capital providers.
The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.
The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.
Capital Link's conferences are organized in London, New York, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Limassol and Athens. They are known for combining rich informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities.
LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
- The Honorable Mark H. Buzby (RADM. USN, Retired), Maritime Administrator - United States Department of Transportation
- Ms. Meg A. Gentle, President & CEO – Tellurian Inc.
PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS:
SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS:
- Dry Bulk
- Containers
- Product Tankers
- Crude Tankers
- LNG
- Chemical Tankers
INDUSTRY TOPICS:
- D-Day in Sight: Are We Ready For 2020 And Beyond?
- Business & Trading Opportunities in Asia
- Energy Transition Outlook
- New York & New Jersey Port Master Plan 2050
- Innovation and Digitalization Transforming Shipping
- US Government Update on Trade & Sanctions
- Bank Finance
- Capital Markets
Private Equity – Industry Consolidation & Restructuring
PARTICIPATING SHIPPING COMPANIES
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation
- Cargill International SA
- Chembulk Tankers LLC
- d'Amico International Shipping S.A.
- Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI)
- Dorian LPG
- Dynagas LNG Partners
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)
- Epic Gas
- Eurodry
- Euronav (NYSE:EURN)
- Euroseas Ltd.
- Flex LNG
- GasLog Partners
- Genco Shipping & Trading
- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)
- Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL)
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings
- International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)
- MPC Container Ships
- Navios Group of Companies
- Pyxis Tankers Inc
- Ridgebury Tankers
- Safe Bulkers
- Scorpio Bulkers
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
- Team Tankers
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)
- Tellurian Inc.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)
- Odfjell SE
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES
- AMA Capital Partners
- Aegis Capital Corp.
- Apollo Management
- Ascension Finance
- Blank Rome
- Bloomberg Intelligence
- Castlewood Capital Partners
- Citi Research
- Clyde & Co
- CMB Financial Leasing
- Columbia Shipmanagement
- Deutsche Bank
- DNB Markets Inc
- DNV GL
- Evercore ISI
- Evermore Global Advisors
- ExxonMobil Marine Fuels
- Hayfin- Breakwater
- Jefferies LLC
- Karlin Asset Management
- New York City Economic Development Corporation
- Reed Smith LLC
- Seward & Kissel LLP
- The Port Authority of NY & NJ
- Tototheo Maritime
- Tufton Oceanic Ltd.
- U.S. Department of State, Bureau of International Security & Nonproliferation, Office of Counterproliferation Initiatives
- U.S Office of Foreign Assets Control, Policy Division, Department of the Treasury
- U.S. Office of Trade Representative, Executive Office of the President
- Wartsila
- Watson Farley Williams LLP
- Webber Research & Advisory
- World Shipping Council
- YieldStreet Marine Finance
SPONSORS
In Partnership With: DNB Markets Inc
In Cooperation With: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ • New York City Economic Development Corporation • The Port Authority of NY & NJ
Global Lead Sponsor: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd
Global Gold Sponsors: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV-GL • Tototheo Group
Global Sponsors: Citi • CMB Financial Leasing • Jefferies • NORD/LB • Reed Smith • Watson Farley & Williams LLP • YieldStreet
Sponsors: AEGIS Capital Corp. • AMA Capital Partners • Ascension Finance • Blank Rome • CIT • Clyde & CO. • Evercore • Inmarsat • RMK Maritime LLC • Seward & Kissel LLP • Tufton Oceanic Ltd • Wartsila
Supporting Sponsor: Ardmore Shipping • d'Amico International Shipping S.A • Diamond S • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Epic Gas • EuroDry Ltd. • EuroSeas Ltd • GENCO Shipping & Trading • Global Ship Lease • Golden Ocean • Grindrod Shipping • International Seaways, Inc. • MPC Container Ships • Navios Maritime Containers L.P • ODFJELL • Ridgebury Tankers • Safe Bulkers • Seanergy • Star Bulk • Team Tankers International
Media Partners: Lloyd's List • TradeWinds • World Oils
Supporting Organizations: Chamber of Shipping of America • NYMAR • WISTA
ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.
