Courtyard by Marriott Lake Buena Vista – Vista Centre Welcomes a New General Manager

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courtyard by Marriott Lake Buena Vista, Vista Centre Orlando, is pleased to announce that Gregg Joyal has been named the new General Manager of the property. Gregg brings a fresh perspective and a lengthy resume to the recently acquired hotel.



"We're thrilled with the recent changes taking place here at Courtyard Lake Buena Vista and the appointment of Gregg Joyal to General Manager" said Vineet Nayyar, Chief Operating Officer for GF Management, which manages the property. "We are confident in his knowledge of the hospitality industry and know he will bring a unique perspective to our already experienced team."

After graduating with his degree in Park Management and Conservation, and a Minor in Leadership Studies from Kansas State University, Gregg began his career in hospitality as a Front Desk Associate at a Fairfield Inn by Marriott. Since then, he has had the opportunity to hold the General Manager title for four hotels, and in 2016, he was awarded the General Manager of the Year award for TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

Gregg's most recent hotel was Tucson, AZ's newest hotel, the AC Hotel by Marriott. Gregg was also the chair for the Tucson Marriott Business Council. He is excited to start his new role as the GM of the Courtyard by Marriott Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre. When he isn't on site managing a hotel, you may be able to find him exploring a new corner of Disney, or a new corner of the USA, as there are only three states he hasn't been to yet!

ABOUT THE COURTYARD MARRIOTT LAKE BUENA VISTA – VISTA CENTRE ORLANDO

Dream of an enchanting stay at Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre. You will also appreciate our Walt Disney World Good Neighbor® Hotel, offering a complimentary shuttle to the Walt Disney World® transportation center, Universal Studios and Sea World. Following an adventurous day, find solitude in our rooms featuring plush bedding, complimentary Wi-Fi and flat-panel TVs. Order light fare from our room-service menu and load up on all of your favorite foods without ever leaving the room. If the thrills kick in, head to our sparkling outdoor pool for a day of splashing around in the Sunshine State, or make time for a workout at our 24-hour fitness center. Get more of what you came for at Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre.

ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS

GF Management is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With approximately 70 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 21 states, GF Management specializes in third-party management, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Management call 215-972-2235 or visit www.GFHotels.com .

Contact: Lisa Drake

Tel: (215)972-2235

Email: drakel@gfhotels.com