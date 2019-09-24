Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials in Southern California

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is exhibiting at the 7th Annual Outsourcing in Clinical Trials ("OCT") SoCal event in La Jolla, California on September 24th and 25th, 2019. The focus of the event is to provide delegates with practical take-aways and solutions to their most current operational and outsourcing challenges in clinical trials.



"Axiom has an extensive client network on the west coast and we are excited to participate in events such as OCT SoCal. The event is an excellent opportunity to interact with those within our current network as well to connect with other leading-edge companies and develop new relationships," expressed Andrew Schachter, CEO and Founder.

Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer further contributed, "We have deep expertise and excel in meeting the needs of small to mid-sized biotech, pharma, and device companies. We strongly believe that all organizations, irrespective of size, should be working with best-in-class, enterprise-level tools in terms of functionality. A fully unified platform is essential so that your data resides in one spot – it is critical to own your data relationship. Axiom Fusion enables single sign-on to all modules and associated data used in your studies. The ability to tailor a suite based on your evolving needs is key - you choose exactly what you need from our 15 modules and complementary services. Please stop by our booth for a conversation. Our approach is different, and we'd like to show you how."

Axiom invites attendees to join them for a conversation over coffee at Booth 3.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Toronto based Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around small to medium biotech, medical device and CROs. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS/RTSM, Inventory Management, CTMS, Trip Reporting, Payment Tracking, IVR, ePRO/eCOA, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Deviations, Central/Local Lab, General Log, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

