EVO Payments Appoints Laura M. Miller to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) ("EVO"), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, announced today that it has appointed Laura M. Miller to its Board of Directors effective September 24, 2019.



Ms. Miller brings over 20 years of experience within the technology industry to EVO Payments' Board of Directors. Ms. Miller is the Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), where she leads the vision, strategic direction and cybersecurity of IHG's global technology solutions. Prior to joining IHG in 2013, Ms. Miller was Senior Vice President, Financial Services Application Development for First Data Corporation, where she was responsible for the company's credit card issuing, merchant acquiring, ATM and online banking solutions.

Ms. Miller currently serves as a board member of LGI Homes, Inc., an industry-leading residential home design, construction and sales business based in The Woodlands, Texas. She is also a member of the Society of Information Management, Women in Technology and the Technology Association of Georgia.

"We are very pleased to announce Laura as the newest member of our Board of Directors," said Ray Sidhom, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Her global leadership and extensive experience within the technology industry will be invaluable to EVO as we continue to expand our distribution and capabilities around the world."

