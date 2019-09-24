Nabis Holdings to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity US Cannabis Symposium on October 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) (OTC:NABIF) (FRA:A2PL) ("Nabis™" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today announced that Shay Shnet, CEO & Director of Nabis and Mark Krytiuk, President will present at the Canaccord Genuity US Cannabis Symposium to be held at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto, Canada on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8:30am ET.



For more information about the Canaccord US Cannabis Symposium, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Nabis management, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Nabis@kcsa.com , or send an email to Nadine Miller, Canaccord at nmiller@cgf.com .

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property, securities, cryptocurrency, and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. Led by two of the co-founders of MPX Bioceutical, one of the largest takeovers in the U.S. Cannabis space to date, the company has a proven track record in emerging markets to create significant shareholder value. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The risks are without limitations: that the acquisitions will be completed by the Company or completed upon the terms disclosed; the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop the retail locations; retention of key employees and management; changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.

