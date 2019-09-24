RUHN Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Ruhnn Holding Limited announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: RUHN shares.



On or about April 3, 2019, Ruhnn sold 10 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $12.50 a share.



Since the IPO shares of Ruhnn Holding Limited declined to as low as $3.06 per share on June 3, 2019.



The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the IPO was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact, omitted material facts necessary to make the statements contained therein not misleading, and failed to make adequate disclosures required under the rules and regulations governing the preparation of such documents.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement highlighted a dramatic growth in Ruhnn's net revenues derived from its full-service model, but failed to disclose that it had already shuttered almost 40% of its online stores in the fourth quarter of 2019, which ended March 31, 2019 and preceded the IPO.



Furthermore, the plaintiff alleges among other things that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that by the time of the IPO the Company's net revenues from its full service model had already declined 46% on a sequential basis to RMB186.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, which also represented an anemic 1.4% quarterly growth rate on a year-over-year basis.



