Vaccinex to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel investigational antibody therapies in cancer and Huntington's disease, today announced that Maurice Zauderer, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and business update at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 24th in New York City. Dr. Zauderer will review updated interim data of the Phase 1b/2 study of pepinemab, VX15 anti-semaphorin 4D antibody, in combination with anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, BAVENCIO® (avelumab), in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as well as the continuing progress of Vaccinex's ongoing, potentially pivotal study of pepinemab as a single agent to treat Huntington's disease. Further details of the NSCLC study will be presented on Friday, September 27 at the Fifth International Cancer lmmunotherapy Conference to be held in Paris, France.



Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 24 Time: 1:30pm Eastern Time

About Vaccinex, Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders, with currently active clinical trials in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Huntington's disease. Vaccinex is based in Rochester, New York.

Forward Looking Statement

