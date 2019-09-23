Market Overview

Archrock to Attend 2019 Johnson Rice Energy Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 23, 2019 6:00pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) ("Archrock") today announced that Doug Aron, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Archrock will attend and meet with investors at the 2019 Johnson Rice Energy Conference in New Orleans on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The presentation to be referenced during investor meetings will be available under the Presentation and Webcasts tab in the Investor Relations section of Archrock's website at www.archrock.com.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with approximately 1,700 employees. For more information, please visit www.archrock.com.

For information, contact:
                                                                               
Paul Burkhart
Treasurer & VP of Investor Relations
281-836-8688
investor.relations@archrock.com

Primary Logo

