SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2019

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Acthar posed significant safety concerns that rendered it a non-viable treatment for ALS; (2) accordingly, Mallinckrodt overstated the viability of Acthar as an ALS treatment; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 16, 2019, post-market, Mallinckrodt announced that the Company "is permanently discontinuing its Phase 2B study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of Acthar® Gel (repository corticotropin injection) as an investigational treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)." Mallinckrodt stated that it decided "to halt the trial after careful consideration of a recent recommendation by the study's independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB)" which "was based on the specific concern for pneumonia, which occurred at a higher rate in the ALS patients receiving Acthar Gel compared to those on placebo" and that "the board also mentioned other adverse events specific to this patient population." Following this news, Mallinckrodt stock dropped $0.64 per share, or 7.8%, to close at $7.56 on July 17, 2019.

