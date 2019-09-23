STEVLOC Management Inc. Appoints New CEO & CCO

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEVLOC Management Inc. (SMI) recently celebrated 5 years of business. SMI has been the lead agent on 13 fully funded offerings and has raised its Assets Under Administration (AUA) to $135M. This is a major milestone achieved in SMI's short history.



SMI is pleased to announce new CEO and CCO appointments to lead a new phase of growth.

STEVLOC Management Inc. is pleased to appoint Aurelio Baglione as Chief Executive Officer and President. Aurelio's experience with growing small to medium sized firms will be invaluable to the expansion of STEVLOC and its strategic initiatives moving forward.

Aurelio, as President and Principal, has overseen the growth of Virtus Financial Group of Companies including Winchester Financial Group, Raleigh Management and Leasing, and Crypto Canada Corporation. Aurelio brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise of real estate development and the securities industry to his new role with SMI.

"We are thrilled to have someone with such extensive experience as our Chief Executive Officer and are very enthusiastic about the future that is in store for STEVLOC under Aurelio's direction and management," says Josh Will, Partner with STEVLOC Management

STEVLOC Management Inc. is also pleased to appoint Trevor Wolfe as Chief Compliance Officer. Trevor spent the last 2 years working in compliance for STEVLOC and has accumulated a wealth of experience and knowledge while working towards this latest appointment.

STEVLOC Management Inc. wishes to thank Colleen Adams for laying the foundation of SMI over the first 5 years under her leadership. Her contribution and hard work will allow STEVLOC to proceed into the next growth phase.

About STEVLOC Management Inc.