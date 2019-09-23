Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GATX Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 23, 2019 10:24am   Comments
Share:

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today announced that Thomas A. Ellman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.  The presentation will include an overview of GATX's operations.

GATX's presentation will begin at 10:20 AM Eastern Time.  To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, please access the appropriate link at www.gatx.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.  The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Slides accompanying the presentation will be available prior to the start of the presentation at www.gatx.com or by calling the GATX Investor Relations Department.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
GATX Corporation
Jennifer McManus
Senior Director, Investor Relations
GATX Corporation
312-621-6409
jennifer.mcmanus@gatx.com

Investor, corporate, financial, historical financial, and news release information may be found at www.gatx.com.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo