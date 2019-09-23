GATX Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today announced that Thomas A. Ellman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. The presentation will include an overview of GATX's operations.



GATX's presentation will begin at 10:20 AM Eastern Time. To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, please access the appropriate link at www.gatx.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Slides accompanying the presentation will be available prior to the start of the presentation at www.gatx.com or by calling the GATX Investor Relations Department.

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.

GATX Corporation

Jennifer McManus

Senior Director, Investor Relations

GATX Corporation

312-621-6409

jennifer.mcmanus@gatx.com

