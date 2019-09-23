SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Green Dot Corporation

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Green Dot Corporation ("Green Dot" or "the Company") (NYSE:GDOT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On May 8, 2019, the Company released its financial results for the first quarter of 2019, announcing dramatically reduced earnings guidance. During a conference call, the Company disclosed that it was "experiencing some erosion in the number of legacy product line, non-direct deposit active accounts, primarily from our legacy brick and mortar retail channel and to a lesser degree from our RushCard and account now digital direct brands." On this news, Green Dot's share price dropped over 26%.

Then, on August 7, 2019, Green Dot released financial results for the second quarter of 2019, announcing another guidance reduction and disclosing "lower than anticipated prepaid unit sales that has caused a material reduction in active prepaid accounts". This news caused Green Dot's shares to plummet again, this time nearly 42%. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/green-dot-corporation-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

