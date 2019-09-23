GOWIN Semiconductor to Showcase Its Latest SoC Devices at This Year's Premier Trade Shows in October 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world's fastest-growing programmable logic company, will be exhibiting (Booth 1038) and speaking at this year's Arm TechCon 2019, October 8-10, held at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California. GOWIN will also be exhibiting and speaking at the 17th International System On Chip Conference, October 16-17, held at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) - Calit2 in Irvine, California.



Both of these shows are premier exhibitions for today's System On Chip (SoC) solutions, catering to embedded designers worldwide in the fields of IoT, security, edge computing, wearables, and artificial intelligence. GOWIN's talk at Arm TechCon will be "Designing with Arm Cortex-M1 IP to Turn an FPGA Into a Low-cost µSoC FPGA" scheduled for Thursday, October 10, 09:00 AM - 09:50 AM. GOWIN's talk at the International System On Chip Conference will be "IoT Device and Data Security for uSoC FPGAs at the Edge" scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, 08:45 – 09:15 AM. David Grugett, Senior FAE Manager for GOWIN Semiconductor, will be presenting both discussions.

"We are honored to be speaking at both of these events and excited to showcase our latest SoC FPGA solutions," said Scott Casper, Director of Sales, Americas, for GOWIN Semiconductor, "Our demonstrations will include SoC solutions for security, cloud-based connectivity, and embedded vision. With our low power and small size FPGA products, embedded design for IoT at the edge has never been easier. In addition, we are a proud partner in Arm's DesignStart FPGA program offering no NRE, royalty-free Cortex-M soft CPU IP allowing embedded designers easy access to Arm products and ecosystem."

