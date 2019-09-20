KnowBe4 Wins Three Info Security PG 2019 Global Excellence Awards®

Tampa Bay, FL, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named KnowBe4, CEO Stu Sjouwerman and VP of Product Support Jason Kelley, a winner in the 15th Annual 2019 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards® in multiple categories. These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

KnowBe4 is the gold winner in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year category, CEO Stu Sjouwerman is recognized as the silver winner in the CEO of the Year category and VP of Product Support Jason Kelley is the silver winner for Support Department of the Year.

"We are proud to be recognized as a leader in security awareness by winning multiple awards from Info Security Products Guide," says Sjouwerman. "Behind this distinguished success is our relentless drive to stay customer focused. We're absolutely determined to give our customers fantastic service every day in every single interaction. We believe this recognition from Info Security Products Guide further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs."

About Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. Visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 28,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Number 161 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list, #34 on 2018 Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany and offices in Brazil, Australia, Japan, South Africa and Singapore.

