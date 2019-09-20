INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. ("Ollie's" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: OLLI ) for violations of the Federal securities laws.



Investors who purchased the Company's shares between June 6, 2019 and August 28, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 18, 2019.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Ollie's failed to build and maintain an effective supply chain system, impacting the availability of inventory for new stores. The Company failed to maintain sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain stores. Based on these facts, the Company's comparable store sales were likely to decrease in sequential quarters. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Ollie's, investors suffered damages.

