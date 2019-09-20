Market Overview

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces September 2019 Quarterly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
September 20, 2019
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:MDS) – LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06103 per Class A unit and US$0.06046 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before October 15, 2019 to unitholders of record on September 30, 2019.

For further information please contact:

Michael B. Decter
President & Chief Executive Officer
LDIC Inc.
Tel: (416) 362-4141
Email: decter@ldic.ca
Website: www.ldic.ca

