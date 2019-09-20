Market Overview

Centerra Gold 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

Globe Newswire  
September 20, 2019 11:09am   Comments
TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX:CG) will host a conference call and webcast of its 2019 third quarter financial and operating results at 11:00AM Eastern time on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The results are scheduled to be released before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

  • North American participants may access the call toll-free at (888)-223-7077. 
  • International participants may access the call at +1 (303)-223-2691.               
  • The conference call will be broadcast live by Nasdaq and can be accessed at Centerra Gold's website at www.centerragold.com.             
  • A slide presentation of the third quarter results will be accessible on Centerra Gold's website at www.centerragold.com

An audio recording of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call via telephone until midnight Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The recording can be accessed by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 and using the passcode 21930535. In addition the webcast will be archived on Centerra Gold's website www.centerragold.com.

About Centerra
Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is the largest Western-based gold producer in Central Asia. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and is building its next gold mine, the 100% owned Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Additional information
Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company's website at www.centerragold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:
John W. Pearson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Centerra Gold Inc.
416-204-1953
john.pearson@centerragold.com

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c6ade197-a32e-4d2d-b86a-499baeabfea3

