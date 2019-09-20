BlytzPay to present 'Text. Pay.' Solution at FinovateFall 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – BlytzPay , a mobile-pay and communications technology company created to simplify payment processing for companies of all sizes, today announces its participation at the upcoming FinovateFall 2019, taking place Sept. 23-25, 2019, at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.



BlytzPay CEO Robyn Burkinshaw will present BlytzPay's communications and payments platform on Sept. 23 at 3:45 p.m. The company's mobile wallet technology won " Best in Show" at FinovateSpring in May 2019, claiming the audience vote over 60 other international competitors. Previous Finovate winners, including Mint, Prosper, and Credit Karma, have proceeded to revolutionize financial service offerings for millions of consumers worldwide.

Firmly focused on improving financial inclusion by removing many of the silos created by traditional financial institutions, BlytzPay wants to make the lives of merchants and consumers simpler. The company offers a comprehensive yet straightforward solution that enables businesses to communicate, invoice and collect from their customers via text messages and email. While the product is primarily designed for merchants, it carefully caters to consumers, as well.

According to consumer advocate Bill Bartmann , the 68 million financially underserved Americans spend an average of $108 per month per person on financial services. Merchants, on the other hand, are left wondering how best to keep pace with changes that might affect their bottom line as payments technologies continue to evolve from year to year.

"Thoughtfulness and a simple architecture are at the core of our technology. Since our ‘Best in Show' award at FinovateSpring earlier this year, our momentum has accelerated, and we continue to see increased interest from investors, prospects, and clients," said CEO Burkinshaw.

Burkinshaw continued, "We recently released our APIs that simplify the integration of BlytzPay's communication and payment solution into existing platforms. The widespread adoption of mobile phones, even among the underbanked, and the data that they generate combined with our technology will be transformative."

For more information about BlytzPay, or to schedule a meeting on-site at FinovateFall, email Trevor Atwood, SVP of Sales at trevor@blytzpay.com .

About BlytzPay

BlytzPay is a technology company focused on improving communications and payments between businesses and consumers. BlytzPay's app-less mobile communications and payment solution provides businesses with a platform to deepen customer relationships and modernize the cumbersome invoicing and payment process. With BlytzPay the entire process really is as simple as Text. Pay. Done! BlytzPay was founded in 2017 in Salt Lake City and won Best of Show at Finovate's Spring 2019 Conference.

For more information, visit https://blytzpay.com

About Finovate

The Finovate Group is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators, and entrepreneurs.