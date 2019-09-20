Lightbridge CEO to Host Keynote Panel at Global/Top Fuel 2019 Conference in Seattle

RESTON, Va., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR), a nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that Seth Grae, CEO of Lightbridge and Enfission, a joint venture of Lightbridge and Framatome, will host the opening plenary session/panel at the Global/Top Fuel 2019 conference being held on September 22-26, 2019 at the Westin Seattle Hotel in Seattle, Washington. Mr. Grae is scheduled to speak on Monday, September 23rd at 8 a.m. Pacific Time alongside leading industry executives: Dr. Rita Baranwal, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Nuclear Energy in the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Gary Mignogna, President & CEO, Framatome Inc. and Jeff Latkowski, Senior Vice President for Innovation at TerraPower LLC. During his opening remarks, Mr. Grae will discuss the role of nuclear power in addressing climate change, and nuclear fuel market trends, including advanced nuclear fuel technology.



Seth Grae, CEO of Lightbridge Corporation commented, "I am honored to introduce and provide closing remarks to the opening plenary session/panel at this premier industry conference. I look forward to joining the esteemed members of this panel in highlighting the market need for carbon-free, advanced nuclear technology. Following the event, we look forward to a number of these industry leaders visiting Framatome's fuel manufacturing facility in Richland, Washington, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary ."

Top Fuel 2019 is the preeminent international meeting on new developments in light water reactor (LWR) fuel performance held every year, alternating among Asia, Europe and the US. Global is the leading international meeting on the nuclear fuel cycle held every other year, alternating among Asia, Europe and the US. Bringing these two meetings together will give managers, scientists and engineers an opportunity to share ideas and enter into mutually beneficial collaborations. More information is available on the website: http://globaltopfuel.ans.org/ .

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is a nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. In January 2018, Lightbridge and Framatome, Inc. formed a 50-50 joint venture, Enfission, LLC, to develop, license, manufacture, and sell nuclear fuel assemblies based on Lightbridge-designed metallic fuel technology and other advanced nuclear fuel intellectual property. Enfission has the exclusive rights to this technology and is responsible for the development of manufacturing processes and fuel assembly designs for pressurized water reactors (PWRs), boiling water reactors (BWRs), water-cooled small modular reactors, and water-cooled research reactors developed around this intellectual property. PWRs and BWRs constitute the most widely used reactor types in the world. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US already advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. In addition to distributions from Enfission based on the parties' ownership interest in the joint venture, Lightbridge anticipates receiving future licensing revenues in connection with sales by Enfission of nuclear fuel incorporating its intellectual property. Lightbridge also provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

About Enfission

Enfission is a US-based 50-50 joint venture between Lightbridge Corporation and Framatome. Enfission was established January 25, 2018 to complete the development, regulatory licensing, and commercial deployment worldwide of nuclear fuel assemblies based on multi-lobe metallic twisted fuel technology. Enfission will produce Lightbridge Fuel™ assemblies initially for operators of U.S. commercial nuclear power plants, then follow with production of Lightbridge Fuel™ assemblies for other types of reactors and for markets around the world. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.enfission.net.

About Framatome

Framatome is a major international player in the nuclear energy market recognized for its innovative solutions and value-added technologies for designing, building, maintaining, and advancing the global nuclear fleet. The company designs, manufactures and installs components, fuel and instrumentation and control systems for nuclear power plants and offers a full range of reactor services. With 14,000 employees worldwide, every day Framatome's expertise helps its customers improve the safety and performance of their nuclear plants and achieve their economic and societal goals. Framatome is owned by the EDF Group (75.5%), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI – 19.5%) and Assystem (5%).

