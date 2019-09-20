FormFactor Appoints New Board Member

LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) today announced the appointment of Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Ms. Obregon-Jimenez joins the FormFactor Board of Directors with over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. Ms. Obregon-Jimenez currently serves as a Corporate Vice President of Sales for Amkor Technology, Inc., one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. From 2014 to 2018, Ms. Obregon-Jimenez served as a Senior Vice President at Amkor Technology in sales, strategic program management, and in operations finance. From 1999 to 2014, Ms. Obregon-Jimenez held executive and senior management positions at Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and Integrated Circuit Systems, Inc., in test operations, test engineering and product engineering. From 1990 to 1999, she served in the Semiconductor Products Sector of Motorola, where she held roles of increasing responsibility in a variety of engineering positions.

Ms. Obregon-Jimenez earned her B.S. in electrical engineering from Arizona State University and her M.S in electrical engineering from the National Technological University.

Chairperson of the Board, Tom St. Dennis said, "Rebeca adds significant technology and market knowledge to the board and we are very excited that she has accepted the appointment."

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com .

