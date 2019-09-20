Hotel Equities Selected to Manage Marriott and Hilton in Fort Worth Texas

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, Hotel Equities (HE) announced its selection as the management partner to operate the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton-Fort Worth/Alliance Airport and Residence Inn by Marriott-Fort Worth/Alliance Airport hotels. The all-suite Residence Inn is located at 13400 North Freeway and the Hampton Inn & Suites is located at 13600 North Freeway. The two hotels are the latest additions to HE's portfolio of 140+ hotels throughout the U.S. and Canada. Both hotels are owned by Sagamore Capital.

"We are excited to be in Fort Worth operating these best-in-class Marriott and Hilton hotels," said Joe Reardon, chief development officer for HE. "We are laser focused on maximizing returns. Our team's operational expertise and knowledge of airport markets will ensure achievement of high performance results and service delivery that exceeds guest and owner expectations."

Both properties will be led by Hotel Equities' Texas regional team which includes operations, sales and marketing and revenue management. Additional support in HR, payroll, accounting and learning and people development will be provided by the corporate support team based at the firm's headquarters in Atlanta, GA.

"We are confident in our decision to shift management responsibility to Hotel Equities," said Chuck Dubroff, owner of Sagamore Capital. "They have the expertise to provide superior service to our guests and the resources to provide our associates opportunities to grow in their careers."

About Hampton by Hilton

As the number one ranked lodging franchise for the past 10 years, according to Entrepreneur®, Hampton by Hilton , including Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, serves value-conscious and quality-driven travelers at more than 2,490 properties in 27 countries and territories. High-quality accommodations and amenities, such as complimentary WiFi, free hot breakfast, and On The RunTM breakfast bags, contribute to Hampton by Hilton ranking as a leader in its segment. Hampton by Hilton Team Members deliver friendly, authentic, caring, and thoughtful service defined as Hamptonality, with guest happiness being the number one priority, backed by the 100% Hampton GuaranteeÔ. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits.

About Residence Inn by Marriott

1975 saw the introduction of the extended stay hotel concept, and since then Residence Inn by Marriott has dominated and lead the upscale extended stay category. Residence Inn is designed with the extended stay traveler in mind. Every guest room is a suite with studio, one and two bedroom options that afford guests a more spacious and functional living space. Each suite is complete with fully equipped kitchens, so guests have the control over what they eat and how their food is prepared. Residence Inn also provides healthy food options at the complimentary breakfast buffet. Additionally, Residence Inn encourages socializing among guests. In 2014 the brand introduced The RI Mix, a series of after-work events to provide an opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. Other amenities and services for guests to take advantage of include: inviting outdoor living areas, Wi-Fi connected lobbies and free grocery delivery service, all to help guests maximize their time while on the road. For more information, visit residenceinn.marriott.com .

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm operating more than 140 hotels throughout the U.S. and Canada. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com .



