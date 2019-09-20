Evelo Biosciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Symposium on Unmet Need in Mild to Moderate Psoriasis and Potential for EDP1815

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered, systemically acting biologics, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader symposium on the unmet need in mild to moderate psoriasis and the potential for EDP1815 as a new therapeutic option for patients. The event will be held on Friday, October 4th, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET in New York.



As part of the event, Mark G. Lebwohl, M.D., Waldman Professor and Chairman of the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, will present an overview of the current treatment landscape and burden of disease in mild to moderate psoriasis. Additionally, Evelo management will review the recently announced positive interim clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating EDP1815 in mild to moderate psoriasis, and discuss its planned path forward in psoriasis and broader significance to the Company's platform.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Evelo website at http://ir.evelobio.com/news-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on cells in the small intestine with systemic therapeutic effects. These cells in the small intestine play a central role in governing the immune, metabolic and neurological systems. The company's first product candidates are monoclonal microbials, single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties. They have been observed in preclinical models to have systemic dose-dependent effects, modulating multiple clinically validated pathways. Evelo's therapies have the potential to be effective, safe and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with chronic disease and cancer.

Evelo currently has three product candidates, EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is also advancing additional oral biologics through preclinical development in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com .

