CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.225 per Share

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.225 per common share. The current quarterly dividend is payable to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2019. The Company intends to pay the dividend on or about October 15, 2019.



CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 214 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 28 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities nationwide to acquire additional properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

