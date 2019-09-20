Æ Ventures' Starfleet Accelerator Reaches $1.6M in Investments, Opens Applications for Third Edition in Malta

VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) – Æ Ventures, an investment company providing initial funding, acceleration, and advisory support to blockchain projects, today announced that they have surpassed one and a half million USD in investments to blockchain start-up companies since its launch in 2018. AE Ventures also announced today that applications are now open for the third edition of its Starfleet Accelerator program, which offers members mentorship and investment opportunities up to $100,000 USD. The Accelerator Program will commence in early November 2019 and will take place in one of the hottest spots for emerging blockchain companies–– Malta. Applications are now open at www.aeternitystarfleet.com and the deadline to submit is October 20, 2019 at 11:59pm EEST).

Applications will open just as Starfleet alumni and previous investees gather to showcase their success at æternity's global conference, æternity Universe One, happening today and tomorrow in Prague (Czech Republic). The two-day event brings together blockchain experts entrepreneurs and investors from around the world to discuss the trends within the development of disruptive technology, as well as the accomplishments of the projects participating in the first two rounds of the Starfleet Accelerator program.



By tradition, the third edition of the Starfleet Accelerator program will commence with Genesis Week, a period where participating startups receive access to mentorship and support in areas such as business models, token economics, blockchain infrastructure, and æternity apps architecture, from the best experts in the industry. This edition of the program in Malta will also be a part of an ongoing cooperation with Microsoft Innovation Centre Malta, which will be the host of all Starfleet activities. Teams from all over the world will be able to participate in the Accelerator either on-site in Malta or remotely via a constant live-stream; and upon completion, Æ Ventures will provide select teams with funding of up to $100,000 USD.

First Starfleet Accelerator program in 2020 to take place in India

Æ Ventures also announced on stage at æternity Universe One that India was chosen to be the official location for the first Starfleet acceleration program in 2020, which brings great opportunities for promising seed-stage blockchain startups from this part of the world. India is currently hosting the third-largest number of startup unicorns globally and is home to over 5 million working developers. It is also estimated that over 300 blockchain startups are currently operational in India and several more early-stage startups can directly benefit from the Starfleet acceleration program. Moreover, the Government of India is also keen on implementing blockchain solutions to provide efficient public welfare programs. In light of this potential, Starfleet India will be organized in partnership with IBC Media, a blockchain-based media company with extensive experience in organizing accelerator programs and conferences in India.



"The Aeternity Starfleet acceleration program is exactly the catalyst that the Indian startup ecosystem needs," said Raghu Mohan, CEO of IBC Media. "This kind of initiative will make blockchain startups mainstream in India and we're proud to work with the AE Ventures team on this inaugural edition of the accelerator in our country."

"We are amazed at the growth of the Starfleet accelerator program from its start to now and we can't wait to launch the third edition with new companies breaking blockchain barriers," said Nikola Stojanow, CEO of Æ Ventures. "Hosting the program in Malta and India presents new opportunities to engage the burgeoning blockchain culture in these regions and we're proud to continue to foster global blockchain growth through these communities."

For more information and to apply to the Starfleet Accelerator program, please visit http://www.aeternitystarfleet.com.



About AE Ventures

AE Ventures is an investment company providing initial funding, acceleration and advisory support to blockchain projects. The company also runs æternity Starfleet — a full-service global acceleration program for seed-stage startups utilizing blockchain. For more information, visit https://aeternity-ventures.com.



Contact Information:

Media Contact: Transform Group, æternity@transformgroup.com

Company Contact: Æ Ventures, Stefka Stojanow, steffy@aeternity-ventures.com

