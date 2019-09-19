DEADLINE ALERT for JE, CARB, VNTR, and CAH: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE )

Class Period: November 9, 2017 – August 19, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) that, as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB )

Class Period: February 7, 2019 – July 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Carbonite's Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (2) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; and (3) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition were acting as a "disruptive" factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019; and (4) that, as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Venator Materials plc (NYSE: VNTR )

Lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased: (a) between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, inclusive; (b) in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around August 3, 2017; and (c) in or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering conducted on or around December 4, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the fire damage at the Pori facility was far more extensive than disclosed to investors, rendering the facility beyond repair; (2) that the true cost of the Pori facility fire exceeded $1 billion, hundreds of millions of dollars beyond the limits of the Company's insurance policy; (3) that the Company was paying rebuilding premiums, and thereby incurring tens of millions of dollars in additional costs, in a futile attempt to expedite the rehabilitation process; (4) that Venator had lost, essentially without prospect of rehabilitation, 80% of the production capacity of the Pori facility, and thus lost a substantial portion of one of its largest revenue producing assets; (5) the Company's reported annual Titanium Dioxide production capacity had been inflated by approximately 104,000 metric tons, or 15%; and (6) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH )

Class Period: March 2, 2015 – May 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Shareholders with $500,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the radio frequency identification inventory tracking technology and advanced supply chain solutions that Defendants told investors the Company would to use to improve Cordis Corp.'s performance were never implemented across Cordis; (2) that Cordis's existing global supply chain and inventory control systems were antiquated and ineffective, which were causing operational and inventory problems at Cordis; (3) that Cordis's inventory and supply chain platforms were so deficient that the Company lacked visibility into customer demand and existing inventory levels, particularly with respect to products consigned to third-party vendors overseas; (4) that, as a result, Cordis manufactured and accumulated excessive amounts of cardiovascular product inventories, which sat on the shelf and became unsellable and/or expired; (5) that the Company failed to establish reserves, write off expired products, and subtract that inventory from the Company's assets on its balance sheets; (6) that, as a result, the Company materially overstated Cordis's inventory balances; (7) that, contrary to Defendants' representations, Cordis was not "performing well" and its integration was not "on track," "going incredibly well" or "largely on plan"; (8) that the Company struggled separating the Cordis business from J&J due to operational, manufacturing, and personnel deficiencies; and (9) that, to correct Cordis's deficiencies, the Company would have to make substantial investments in Cordis's IT and supporting infrastructure, thereby incurring significant Selling, General and Administrative Expenses charges beyond the levels internally budgeted or projected by Cardinal and diminishing operating earnings.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.