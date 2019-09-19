Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of New Relic, Inc.

Globe Newswire  
September 19, 2019 4:36pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of New Relic, Inc. ("New Relic" of "the Company") (NYSE:NEWR) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.  

On August 6, 2019, the Company released its first quarter 2020 financial results, reporting GAAP loss from operations of $16.9 million, compared to $3.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

On this news, the Company's stock fell over 28%, to close at $59.78 on August 7, 2019. To  obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/new-relic-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

