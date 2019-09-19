Leading Exhibit Design Company, Highway 85 Creative, Acquires Exhibit Experts

PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway 85 Creative, the premier provider of custom exhibit and environmental design in the Southwest , today announces it has acquired Exhibit Experts, a local exhibit company known for quality and customer service. This move brings the two most recognizable exhibit companies in Arizona under one brand and one roof, making it the largest exhibit company in Arizona in terms of staff count, revenue and exhibit capabilities. The company is also the most significant contributor of its kind to the local economy, given its commitment to purchasing from local vendors whenever possible.



This strategic acquisition merges complementary strengths from each business. With the addition of Exhibit Experts' team, Highway 85 Creative is now ideally suited to support clients looking for portable and modular exhibits, in addition to continuing to serve clients needing custom solutions with the excellence they have come to know and appreciate. Highway 85 Creative is also gaining key industry talent it did not have previously, and the Exhibit Experts team is gaining additional in-house capabilities and support that will improve and expedite services. All existing customers, as well as new ones, from both companies will benefit greatly from this move.

"GoDaddy has had the pleasure of working with Highway 85 on a variety of projects," says Natalie Hecht, brand activation & events manager at GoDaddy. "From our event decor and graphics to our custom rentals and modular booths, they've always been a reliable partner. Highway 85 has far-ranging custom capabilities and we've been especially impressed by their attention to detail when it comes to warehousing, storage and fulfillment for our rigorous event schedule. Bringing Exhibit Experts under the same brand will give us even more support and more options for our portable booth display options."

Guy Zwick, chief creative officer of Highway 85 Creative, and Eddie Lange, vice president of Exhibit Experts, have had an ongoing friendly relationship for close to a decade. Last year, the two business leaders met to discuss the state of the industry, trends, each company's future and potential paths forward. They discovered that, while both companies were on growth paths, Highway 85 Creative had already made investments into equipment, space, services and staff that Exhibit Experts would need to take the business to the next level. From this conversation, the details around their partnership - and this acquisition - were born.

"I'm humbled and honored to be working with Eddie and the Exhibit Experts team," says Zwick. "What once was a friendship has become a partnership, and Highway 85 Creative is now truly your exhibit experts."

"All of us at Exhibit Experts are extremely excited to be joining forces with Guy and the Highway 85 Creative team," says Lange. "Through months of planning, we realized the incredible talent and synergies the two companies had, and we are thrilled to finally be coming together."

With the joining of the companies' cultures, equipment and personnel, Zwick and Lange can each focus on their strengths as entrepreneurs while continuing to grow both sides of the business. Zwick will focus primarily on creative big-picture work, while Lange will bring a great level of skill and knowledge in the areas of systems, protocols and consistency. The newly augmented Highway 85 Creative company will continue to champion a culture of kindness and a commitment to quality as it begins this next chapter.

About Highway 85 Creative

Highway 85 Creative is the Southwest's premier one-stop-shop for exhibit and environmental design. Launched in 2005, the company is based in Phoenix with locations in Glendale and Peoria, Arizona. The firm focuses on providing creative and culturally relevant trade show exhibits, but also has extensive capabilities and experience in retail experiences, corporate environments, interior & exterior graphics, wide format printing, vehicle wraps and more. Some of Highway 85 Creative's esteemed clients have included Harley Davidson of Scottsdale, GoDaddy, Honeywell, PetSmart, Farmers Insurance, Century 21 and more. To learn more, please visit https://www.highway85creative.com .