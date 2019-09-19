Market Overview

Kelly Services® Presents at Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 19, 2019 3:52pm   Comments
TROY, Mich., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services (Nasdaq:  KELYA, KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, today announced it will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.  The presentation will be held at the Grand Hyatt New York at 109 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017, and will begin at 10:20 a.m. EDT.

Peter Quigley, Kelly's new president and CEO as of October 1, 2019, and Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review the company's strategy and performance.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.kellyservices.us/us/about-us/ir/events-and-presentations/.

An audio replay of the presentation will be available on the company's website following the live presentation.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA, KELYB)) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We're always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 500,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2018 was $5.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what's next for you.

KLYA-FIN

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:
James Polehna
(248) 244-4586
polehjm@kellyservices.com

 

