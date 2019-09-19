Kelly Services® Presents at Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

TROY, Mich., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions , today announced it will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. The presentation will be held at the Grand Hyatt New York at 109 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017, and will begin at 10:20 a.m. EDT.



Peter Quigley, Kelly's new president and CEO as of October 1, 2019, and Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review the company's strategy and performance.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.kellyservices.us/us/about-us/ir/events-and-presentations/.

An audio replay of the presentation will be available on the company's website following the live presentation.

