CSX Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for Ninth Consecutive Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for the ninth consecutive year, recognizing the company's leadership in sustainable and responsible business practices. CSX was the only U.S.-based railroad included on the North American index in 2019.



"CSX is achieving unprecedented goals – in safety, fuel efficiency, operating performance, and sustainability," said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer. "CSX is also partnering with customers to find new ways to convert more freight from highway to rail, so together we can reduce our carbon footprint, minimize impacts on the environment and help create a more efficient supply chain."

CSX was recognized for performance in corporate citizenship and philanthropy, environmental policy and management systems, and human capital development.

"With changing market dynamics, the need for a safe yet agile freight rail provider is more crucial than ever for our customers," said Foote. "We are positioned to look for unique ways to bring value to our customers, shareholders, employees and communities where we operate while running a sustainable, best-in-class business."

The DJSI North America index is a partnership between the Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM Sustainability Assessments, which tracks the leading sustainability-driven companies based on an analysis of financially material economic, environmental and governance criteria. To learn more about sustainability at CSX, view the company's most recent Corporate Social Responsibility Report at https://www.csx.com/index.cfm/about-us/responsibility/ .

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

