Onex Third-Quarter Dividend Declared

Globe Newswire  
September 19, 2019 1:45pm   Comments
All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated 

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today declared a third-quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on October 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 10, 2019.

In addition, the Board of Directors has suspended, effective September 19, 2019, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan until further notice.  As a result, shareholders of record will receive the third-quarter dividend in cash.

For further information:
Emilie Blouin
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: +1.416.362.7711

Onex Website: www.onex.com

