SEMG, PVTL, FCSC and AVDR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



SemGroup Corporation (NYSE: SEMG ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to SemGroup's agreement to be acquired by Energy Transfer LP. Shareholders of SemGroup will receive $6.80 in cash and 0.7275 of a share of Energy Transfer common stock for each share of SemGroup owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-semgroup-corporation .

Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pivotal's agreement to be acquired by VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW ). Shareholders of Pivotal will receive $15.00 in cash for each share of Pivotal owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pivotal-software-inc .

Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FCSC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Fibrocell's agreement to be acquired by Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. Shareholders of Fibrocell will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of Fibrocell owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-fibrocell-science-inc .

Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: AVDR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Avedro's agreement to be acquired by Glaukos Corporation ("Glaukos") (NYSE: GKOS ). Shareholders of Avedro will receive 0.365 of a Glaukos share for each share of Avedro owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-avedro-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: