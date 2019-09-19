FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CARB, CAH, TWOU and VAL

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB)

Investors Affected: February 7, 2019 - July 25, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Carbonite, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Carbonite's Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (ii) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; (iii) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition was acting as a "disruptive" factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Carbonite lacked any reasonable basis for issuing its positive projections and financial forecasts.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Investors Affected: March 2, 2015 - May 2, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Cardinal Health, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) following Cardinal's acquisition of Cordis, the RFID [radio-frequency identification] inventory tracking technology and advanced supply chain solutions that Defendants told investors the Company would to use to improve Cordis's performance were never implemented across Cordis; 2) Cordis's antiquated and ineffective global supply chain was causing operational and inventory problems at Cordis; 3) as a result, Cordis manufactured and accumulated excessive amounts of cardiovascular product inventories, which sat on the shelf and became unsellable and/or expired; 4) the Company materially overstated Cordis's inventory balances; 5) Cordis was not "performing well" and its integration was not "on track," "going incredibly well" or "largely on plan"; and 6) to correct Cordis's deficiencies, the Company would have to make substantial investments in Cordis's IT and supporting infrastructure, thereby incurring significant Selling, General and Administrative Expenses charges beyond the levels internally budgeted or projected by Cardinal and diminishing operating earnings.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Investors Affected: February 26, 2018 - July 30, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in 2U, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) 2U's business model was fundamentally flawed because the Company's costs were growing disproportionately as it grew in size and complexity; (b) 2U could not take advantage of the promised economies of scale because its costs to attract each marginal student were actually increasing, not decreasing, as represented; (c) 2U was facing heightened competitive headwinds as alternative offerings flooded the marketplace and universities developed online courses in-house; (d) 2U's growth rate in student enrollment was decelerating and was poised to decline as the Company reached market saturation; (e) 2U's growth strategy was unsustainable, as the Company faced accelerating costs and had insufficient capital to achieve positive cash flows, improve margins or continue its revenue growth; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e), above, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to issue 2U's projections and financial forecasts.

Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL)

Investors Affected: April 11, 2019 - July 31, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Valaris plc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's second quarter 2019 results; (iii) the merger leading to Valaris's establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

