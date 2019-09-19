Assure Holdings Appoints Steven Summer to its Board of Directors

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Assure") (TSXV:IOM, OTCQB:ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, has appointed Steven Summer to its board of directors.



Summer brings over four decades of management experience in health care to Assure's board. He currently serves as president and CEO of the Colorado Hospital Association, which represents more than 100 member hospitals and health care systems throughout the state and serves as a credible resource on health issues, hospital data and trends, media, policymakers and the general public. Previously, Summer served as the president and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association and prior to that he was with the Maryland Hospital Association, where he also held various senior level roles prior to becoming an executive.

"Steven is a highly regarded health care executive with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in navigating the complexities of large health care systems and regulatory issues across the U.S.," said John A. Farlinger, Assure's executive chairman and CEO. "He has been instrumental in the states of Colorado, West Virginia and Maryland in passing important health care legislation, advocating for patient safety, and expanding critical access to health services for residents. We believe Steven's experience in dealing with a multitude of health care providers and his network of contacts across the country will be an invaluable asset to our board as we continue to expand our platform."

Commenting on his appointed, Summer stated: "Assure has built a proven platform that offers an exceptional quality of service to better monitor the safety of patients during invasive surgeries. The company has earned an excellent reputation across multiple states and is poised to continue growing the business. I look forward to providing my unique perspective and guidance on how best to navigate partnerships between health care providers in order to continue expanding the platform into new geographies and surgical verticals."

Summer holds an MBA in health care administration from George Washington University. He has served on numerous boards within the health care field and has authored or co-authored 15 publications. Summer was also recognized as the Denver Business Journal Health Care Industry Leader, along with being listed in the Denver Business Journal Power Book as one of the top health care industry leaders.

Summer's appointment remains subject to review and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. While Assure focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. For more information, visit the company's website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Assure anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Such information or statements may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Assure to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and the forward-looking statements. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Assure, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this release and Assure undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

