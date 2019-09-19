Market Overview

AllyO Files Patent for Ontology-Based Systems and Methods for HR and Recruiting

Globe Newswire  
September 19, 2019 7:00am   Comments
PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllyO, the technology company renowned for its AI for end-to-end HR management solutions, announced that it filed a provisional patent application for the invention of an ontology-based system and method. The patent-pending proprietary technology will transform the way enterprise organizations leverage HR and recruiting data through deep logic and advanced systems functionality.

This is AllyO's first patent filing, coming shortly after the company shared details of its $45M Series B funding, the largest AI for HR round to date.

About AllyO

AllyO is an AI technology company with a simple mission – make HR management delightful and efficient for everyone. Tackling workplace engagement challenges with candidates and employees from hi to goodbye, AllyO's whip-smart technology addresses and solves traditional inefficiencies using conversational AI, machine learning, decision science and natural language processing.

Backed by leading investors including Gradient Ventures (Google's AI fund), Randstad Innovation Fund, Sapphire Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Cervin Ventures and Scale Venture Partners, AllyO is the most funded and highest valued AI for HR company worldwide. For additional information, please visit us at allyo.com, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contact:
Kate Achille
The Devon Group
732-706-0123 ext. 703
kate@devonpr.com

