Enthusiast Gaming Announces NFL Superstar and Super Bowl Champion Richard Sherman as Shareholder and Luminosity Brand Ambassador

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or "The Company") (TSXV:EGLX) is excited to announce that it has signed Richard Sherman, NFL cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers, 4-time Pro Bowl and 2014 Super Bowl Champion, as a global ambassador for the Company's esports brand, Luminosity Gaming ("Luminosity").



As a brand ambassador and shareholder of Enthusiast Gaming, Sherman will help support Enthusiast's growth and success while partnering with the Luminosity brand. Sherman will attend Luminosity and Enthusiast Gaming live activations throughout the year, and challenge other NFL players to team play with the company's Call of Duty team, which is based in Seattle, Washington. Sherman's "player challenge" games will be streamed publicly across the Luminosity network. Sherman will also contribute to building out the Company's professional player roster, as Captain of Luminosity's esports organization.

"We are excited to announce this strategic relationship and welcome Richard into the Enthusiast family!" said Steve Maida, President of Luminosity Gaming, Esports Division of Enthusiast Gaming. "As a globally recognized athlete, and an avid gamer who was featured on the cover of Madden NFL 15, Richard is a perfect fit for us. With over 50 gaming influencers and esports professional athletes, we are looking forward to adding a Super Bowl champion to our roster."

"Luminosity is one of the most successful esports brands in the world, and I'm excited to be a part of it! As a brand ambassador and team captain of Luminosity, I plan to bring my competitive spirit and love of the game to the esports organization," said Richard Sherman. "I am especially eager to challenge some of my NFL rivals and teammates to join me for online matches, streamed on the Luminosity network for all our fans to view and enjoy."

Sherman was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times and voted All-Pro four times, including three times to the first team. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2013, when he also helped the Seahawks win their first Super Bowl. Sherman's favorite video game is Call of Duty.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is one of the largest vertically integrated video game and esports companies in the world. The Company's digital platform includes +85 gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly. Enthusiast's esports division, Luminosity Gaming, a leading global esports organization consists of 8 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the #1 ranked Overwatch team, the Vancouver Titans and over 50 gaming influencers with a total audience of 60 million followers. Collectively, the community reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada's largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.ca ) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com . For more information on Luminosity Gaming, please visit luminosity.gg.

