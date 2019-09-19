Datadog, Inc. (Nasdaq: DDOG) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

ADVISORY, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Olivier Pomel, CEO & Co-Founder, and Alexis Lê-Quôc, CTO & Co-Founder, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Thursday, September 19, 2019 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

About Datadog, Inc.

Datadog is the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com .

