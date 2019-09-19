Axogen, Inc. to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

ALACHUA, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves, today announced that Karen Zaderej, chairman, chief executive officer, and president, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York City. The presentation is scheduled for October 2, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. ET.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investors page at www.axogeninc.com. For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on www.axogeninc.com .

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. We are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard® Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard® Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Avive® Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that may be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissue layers and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. Along with these core surgical products, Axogen also offers Acroval® Neurosensory & Motor Testing System and Axotouch® Two-Point Discriminator. These evaluation and measurement tools assist health care professionals in detecting changes in sensation, assessing return of sensory, grip, and pinch function, evaluating effective treatment interventions, and providing feedback to patients on peripheral nerve function. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several other European and international countries.