LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Farfetch Limited To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Farfetch Limited ("Farfetch" or the "Company") (NYSE:FTCH) of the November 18, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Farfetch stock or options pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's September 2018 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering")



The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Farfetch securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 2018 initial public offering. The case, Omdahl v. Farfetch Limited, No. 19-cv-08657 was filed on September 17, 2019.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by issuing a Registration Statement that was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that large scale online wholesale was reasonably likely to lead to pricing volatility and heavy promotions of luxury goods; (2) that the Company's core business was vulnerable to such pricing pressures; (3) that the Company would aggressively pursue acquisitions to remain profitable; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported a larger-than-expected loss of $89.6 million for second quarter 2019. The Company also announced a $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group and that its Chief Operating Officer had resigned.

On this news, Farfetch stock fell from $18.12 on August 8, 2019 to $10.13 on August 9, 2019—a $7.99 or 44.10% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

