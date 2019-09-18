Market Overview

Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Revision to September Distribution for Purpose US Cash ETF

Globe Newswire  
September 18, 2019 6:00pm   Comments
TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today a revision to the September 2019 distribution for Purpose US Cash ETF (TICKER:PSU). The press release on September 17, 2019 reported a distribution of US$0.1821 per unit. However, due to changes in the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate policy announced September 18, 2019, the distribution was revised to US$0.1684 per unit.

The following table reflects the revised distribution per unit:

Open-End Fund Ticker
Symbol		 Distribution per
unit		 Record Date Payable Date Distribution
Frequency
Purpose US Cash ETF PSU.U US$0.1684 09/27/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $7 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Matt Padanyi
Purpose Investments Inc.
Tel: (877) 789-1517
Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

