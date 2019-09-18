MoSys to Demonstrate Packet Filtering Capability on PCIe Card at Xilinx Developer Forum

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY), a provider of semiconductor solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for cloud networking, security, test and video systems, today announced that it will be demonstrating its accelerator capability on the MoSys Programmable HyperSpeed Engine (PHE) at the 2019 Xilinx Developer Forum (XDF). MoSys will show Layer 2 Forwarding and packet classification firmware running on the 32 RISC cores embedded in the MoSys PHE device to perform classification of packet header data as an alternative to TCAM silicon. The search and classification solution is targeted at 2 x 100G Ethernet systems.



"The MoSys PHE running firmware used as an offload engine to a Xilinx VU9P UltraScale+ FPGA on a PCIe card is an ideal platform for designers developing products like SmartNICs and acceleration cards," stated Michael Miller, MoSys' CTO. "With the PHE, designers can achieve an order of magnitude speed up over standalone FPGA's or 100x over software on a host CPU for tasks bottlenecked by random memory accesses of unstructured data."

At XDF, MoSys will showcase its packet classification and Layer 2 Forwarding capability targeted for FPGA-based SmartNIC, router and switching applications. The interactive demonstrations will feature a TCAM compiler, classifier and Layer 2 Forwarding database running on MoSys' firmware in a PHE working with a Xilinx VU9P UltraScale+ FPGA making use of PCIe plugged into a standard server box.

The demonstration will take place at the Xilinx Developer's Forum, Oct. 1-2, at the Fairmont Hotel in San Jose, California.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is a provider of semiconductor solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for cloud networking, security, test and video systems. The company's solutions eliminate data access bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence for line cards and systems scaling from 100G to multi-terabits per second. Engineered and built for high-reliability carrier and enterprise applications, MoSys' Bandwidth Engine IC product family is based on the company's patented high-performance, high-density random-access memory, its highly efficient, high speed GigaChip™ serial-interface technology, and incorporates powerful application accelerating in memory compute functions.

