SP Plus Corporation Selects ADVISIRY PARTNERS as its New Investor Relations Firm

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP), a leading provider of parking, ground transportation, baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal, and aviation clients throughout North America, has engaged New York-based financial communications firm ADVISIRY PARTNERS as its new investor relations firm.



Marc Baumann, Chief Executive Officer of SP+ commented, "SP+ continues to strengthen its leadership position with significant contract wins and via the acquisition of Bags. As we move forward in our next phase of growth, we will continue to build out our service offerings, our positioning and brand awareness, and we are pleased to bring ADVISIRY PARTNERS on board to assist us in communicating our growth prospects to the investment community."

ADVISIRY PARTNERS was established as the successor to one of the largest investor relations firms in the U.S., Morgen-Walke Associates. With a combined 60 years of sell-side and buy-side experience, the firm will work with SP+'s senior management team on investor relations strategies, messaging and outreach. The ADVISIRY team representing SP+ will be co-led by firm partners David Gold and Lynn Morgen, as well as Vicky Nakhla, Director.

About SP+

SP+ provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal, and aviation clients throughout North America. The Company has more than 23,000 employees and operates in hundreds of cities across North America. SP+ is one of the premier valet operators in the nation with more four and five diamond luxury properties, including hotels and resorts, than any other valet competitor. The Company's ground transportation group transports over 50 million passengers per year; its facility maintenance group operates in dozens of U.S. cities; and its event/large venue group provides a wide range of event logistics services. Bags offers remote airline check-in, baggage handling and related services. For more information, visit www.spplus.com , www.bagsinc.com or www.parking.com .

About ADVISIRY PARTNERS

Headquartered in New York City, ADVISIRY PARTNERS is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that was purpose-built to deliver tangible results for its corporate clients. The firm brings together sell-side, buy-side and investor relations experience to provide senior level advisory work and implements customized programs for a growing roster of domestic and international clients. For further information on the firm's approach, services and leadership team, please visit the ADVISIRY PARTNERS website at www.advisiry.com .