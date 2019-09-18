Market Overview

Global Ship Lease to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

September 18, 2019 4:15pm
LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the "Company") announced today that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Ian Webber, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation and slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global Ship Lease's website: http://www.globalshiplease.com.

About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

Global Ship Lease owns 40 ships and has contracted to purchase one further ship, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, of which nine are fuel efficient new-design wide beam, with a total capacity of 224,162 TEU and an average age, weighted by TEU capacity, of 11.9 years as at June 30, 2019.

The average remaining term of the Company's charters at June 30, 2019, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under owner's control, was 2.9 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $823.0 million. Contracted revenue was $913.4 million, including options under charterers' control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 3.2 years.

Investor and Media Contact:
The IGB Group
Bryan Degnan
646-673-9701
or
Leon Berman
212-477-8438

